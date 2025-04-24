Opinion: Minnesota’s Medicaid benefits extend beyond patients

And the impact goes far beyond individual patients. Medicaid is essential to the financial health of Minnesota’s health care providers — especially in rural communities. The state is home to 76 critical access hospitals, 107 rural health clinics, and 17 federally qualified health centers operating across 80 sites, many of which serve large Medicaid populations. Without stable Medicaid funding, many facilities would face serious operational challenges or be forced to close their doors. That would be a devastating blow — not just to access, but to the local health care workforce.