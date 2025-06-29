Minnesota’s ignition interlock program enters its 15th year. What is it?

Minnesota’s ignition interlock device (IID) program reaches a milestone this week as the program allowing motorists with alcohol- and drug-related convictions to retain full driving privileges enters its 15th year.
Since its inception on July 1, 2011, more than 160,000 Minnesotans have voluntarily enrolled or been required by law to enroll in the program administered by the Department of Public Safety.
“Having access to a vehicle is a lifeline for many Minnesotans — whether it’s getting to work, caring for family or accessing critical services,“ said DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson. ”It’s not a free pass, but a second chance that helps people move forward responsibly while protecting everyone on the road."
More than 30 states have ignition interlock programs, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says reduce repeat drunken driving offenses by 70% when the devices are installed.
What is an ignition interlock device?
Sometimes called a “car breathalyzer,” an IID is a device placed below a vehicle’s dashboard and connected to the engine. The driver must blow into the device, which detects alcohol levels. A reading of 0.02% or above triggers a report to DPS and the vehicle will not start.
Who has an IID and for how long?
First-time DWI offenders can choose to enroll in the ignition interlock device program as a way to keep their driving privileges.
Legislators strengthened Minnesota’s program this year. Starting Tuesday, repeat offenders who have had a DWI within the past 20 years or have two or more impaired incidents on record will be required to enroll in the program.
The bill was prompted by a tragic incident last September when an intoxicated driver with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit of .08% and six previous DWI convictions drove onto a St. Louis Park restaurant patio, killing two people and injuring nine others.