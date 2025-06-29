Minnesota’s ignition interlock program enters its 15th year. What is it?

News & Politics

The program allows motorists with alcohol- and drug-related offenses to drive while monitored by the Department of Public Safety.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 29, 2025 at 9:00PM
A male driver is blowing into an ignition interlock system which checks his alcohol concentration before allowing the vehicle to be started. Ignition interlock devices may be an alternative sentence for drunk driving or a probation requirement for those who have received a DUI.
Minnesota’s ignition interlock device (IID) program reaches a milestone this week as the program allowing motorists with alcohol- and drug-related convictions to retain full driving privileges enters its 15th year.

Since its inception on July 1, 2011, more than 160,000 Minnesotans have voluntarily enrolled or been required by law to enroll in the program administered by the Department of Public Safety.

“Having access to a vehicle is a lifeline for many Minnesotans — whether it’s getting to work, caring for family or accessing critical services,“ said DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson. ”It’s not a free pass, but a second chance that helps people move forward responsibly while protecting everyone on the road."

More than 30 states have ignition interlock programs, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says reduce repeat drunken driving offenses by 70% when the devices are installed.

What is an ignition interlock device?

Sometimes called a “car breathalyzer,” an IID is a device placed below a vehicle’s dashboard and connected to the engine. The driver must blow into the device, which detects alcohol levels. A reading of 0.02% or above triggers a report to DPS and the vehicle will not start.

Who has an IID and for how long?

First-time DWI offenders can choose to enroll in the ignition interlock device program as a way to keep their driving privileges.

Legislators strengthened Minnesota’s program this year. Starting Tuesday, repeat offenders who have had a DWI within the past 20 years or have two or more impaired incidents on record will be required to enroll in the program.

The bill was prompted by a tragic incident last September when an intoxicated driver with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit of .08% and six previous DWI convictions drove onto a St. Louis Park restaurant patio, killing two people and injuring nine others.

A published scale determines how long an ignition interlock program participant must use the IID, with time ranging from two to 10 years. Factors include previous offenses, a driver’s blood alcohol level, whether a driver refused a roadside test and if an offender was under 21. Failure to adhere to program requirements can tack on more time.

What is a violation?

Ignition interlock program participants must demonstrate abstinence by “regular and consistent” use of the device. DPS defines that as providing 30 successful initial breath tests per month. Failed or missed tests can result in sanctions that include dismissal from the program and loss of all driving privileges, and possible criminal charges.

Tampering with or removing a device, not having the device calibrated by a certified dealer every 60 days or having someone else provide a breath sample also lead to sanctions. Program participants must drive a vehicle equipped with an IID. Renting a car without one is not permissible.

How did the ignition interlock program start?

Drunk driving arrests in Minnesota annually topped 35,000 in the mid-2000s and something had to be done. State law allowed for a pilot project in Hennepin and Beltrami counties, and the results showed the devices were effective in reducing DWI recidivism. The pilot became law statewide.

Who pays?

Drivers getting an device pay for installation, removal, leasing, inspections to keep the device calibrated, insurance costs, damaged equipment and license reinstatement. The cost can add up several hundred dollars on top of court-imposed fines. The cost to the state is zero.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

