Minnesotan who rescued man from burning car receives national heroism award

Orbovich, an attorney who has represented caregivers in Minnesota for over 40 years, said in a statement on Thursday, “Mike’s bravery in reaching into my burning car to reposition me was extraordinary, and that heroism posed a great personal risk to himself. I would not be alive today if it weren’t for Mike and the other five people who saved me from my burning car: Kadir Tolla, David Klepaida, Tesfaye Deyasso, Lacie Kramer, and Tessa Sand.”