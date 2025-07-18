Twin Cities

Minnesota Zoo puts down beloved Amur tiger after cancer diagnosis

Sundari “Dari” was euthanized July 12 and passed peacefully under expert care, the zoo said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 11:11AM
Sundari “Dari” was euthanized July 12 and passed peacefully under expert care, the zoo said. (Minnesota Zoo)

Cancer has taken the life of one of the Minnesota Zoo’s beloved Amur tigers.

Sundari (Dari) was put down on July 12 after battling mesothelioma, an aggressive and incurable form of cancer known to occur types of wild cats, including lions, lynxes and tigers, the Minnesota Zoo said.

“Dari passed peacefully under expert care,” the zoo said in Facebook posting accompanied with a video paying tribute to the 13-year-old. “Her keepers remember her as ‘a true matriarch, a pillar of strength, and an irreplaceable member of our Zoo … [and] a symbol of resilience and stability during some of the most challenging years for the Species Survival Program.’”

Born on June 17, 2012 and raised at the Minnesota Zoo, “Dari” was the mother of six cubs, including Vera, Brosno, Vostok, Yana, and most recently, Amaliya and Andrei, born on May 23, 2024.

The zoo called Dari an incredible mom to her offspring who loved, played fiercely and touched the hearts of many.

Amur tigers are considered endangered and were on the brink of extinction in the 1930s and 1940s. Conservation efforts in the wild and throughout accredited zoos, including the Minnesota Zoo, through the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan, have helped increase populations in the decades since, the Minnesota Zoo said.

Since its opening in 1978, 46 Amur tiger cubs have been born at the zoo in Apple Valley. Of those, 21 have gone on to produce litters of their own, resulting in 86 cubs to bolster the world population of Amur tigers, the zoo said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

