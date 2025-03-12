In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, those ideas began to shape themselves into “Passing Through a Prairie Country,” which draws on several stints Staples, 32, has worked at casinos, including the former Palace Casino Hotel in Cass Lake. Working casino jobs, Staples said, you come across a lot of dark stuff that is a boon for a writer of horror fiction. He knew he’d be using it for material at least as far back as undergraduate creative writing courses at his alma mater, Bemidji State University.