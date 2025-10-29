Brock Faber missed the net and not by a little.
The shot he took sent the puck flying over Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and smacking so hard into the boards that it pinballed back where it came from.
Then Hellebuyck beat the Wild defenseman to the puck, but the goalie nudged it into his empty net with his left pad as he scrambled to get back in his crease.
“I don’t think I’ll ever see one like that again,” mused Faber. “But it feels good to get a bounce.”
The Wild’s seasonlong slide continued, their 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Tuesday at Grand Casino Arena the fourth consecutive game they’ve gone without a win. But they finally got to feel what it’s like to have some peculiar plays and close calls work in their favor instead of against them.
And in a sluggish start like this where the Wild have just three wins in 11 games, any improvement is a positive sign.
“Moral victories don’t mean much these days,” defenseman Jake Middleton said. “But, yeah, we thought we deserved a better fate.”
Before the Wild’s puck luck changed, though, Winnipeg was the latest to benefit from the Wild’s misfortune.