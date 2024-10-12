Wild-Jets game preview: Television-radio information, injury report
The Winnipeg Jets are 2-0 and rolling behind center Mark Scheifele’s three goals.
Sunday, 5 p.m., Canada Life Centre
TV; radio: BSN; 107.9 FM.
Jets update: Winnipeg is off to a strong start, winning two in a row. After dumping the Oilers 6-0 to open the season, the Jets outlasted the Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. Leading the offense is C Mark Scheifele, who has three goals and an assist. G Connor Hellebuyck has stopped 55 of 56 shots. Last season, Winnipeg swept the Wild, outscoring them 17-9 in four games.
Injuries: Jets C Jaret Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed), C David Gustafsson (lower body) and D Logan Stanley (knee) have yet to play this season.
Ryan Hartman: “It’s not like you can go back in time and change stuff. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us getting a bad call.”