Wild-Jets game preview: Television-radio information, injury report

The Winnipeg Jets are 2-0 and rolling behind center Mark Scheifele’s three goals.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 10:08PM
Mark Scheifele (55) leads Winnipeg in scoring through two victories this season. (AMBER BRACKEN/The Associated Press)

Wild at Winnipeg Jets

Sunday, 5 p.m., Canada Life Centre

TV; radio: BSN; 107.9 FM.

Jets update: Winnipeg is off to a strong start, winning two in a row. After dumping the Oilers 6-0 to open the season, the Jets outlasted the Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. Leading the offense is C Mark Scheifele, who has three goals and an assist. G Connor Hellebuyck has stopped 55 of 56 shots. Last season, Winnipeg swept the Wild, outscoring them 17-9 in four games.

Injuries: Jets C Jaret Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed), C David Gustafsson (lower body) and D Logan Stanley (knee) have yet to play this season.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

