Jets update: Winnipeg is off to a strong start, winning two in a row. After dumping the Oilers 6-0 to open the season, the Jets outlasted the Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. Leading the offense is C Mark Scheifele, who has three goals and an assist. G Connor Hellebuyck has stopped 55 of 56 shots. Last season, Winnipeg swept the Wild, outscoring them 17-9 in four games.