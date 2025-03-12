Not only has he chipped in a goal and assist since rejoining the lineup, with his goal coming on the power play after he was interfered with by the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin, but while Hartman has been on the ice, the Wild have outscored and outchanced the other team. He’s also among Wild leaders in individual scoring chances and high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick, and he’s created the most rebounds.