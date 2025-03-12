Wild make a mark in the shootout after lead escapes late against Avalanche

Even when the team did have a miscue, such as Marcus Foligno’s chip over the boards that led to a delay-of-game penalty early in the second period, the Wild surrendered just two shots and Gustavsson denied both — including getting a piece of a Brock Nelson wind-up with his shoulder before the puck caromed off the crossbar. Nelson, a Warroad, Minn., native who was dealt from the New York Islanders to the Avalanche before last week’s NHL trade deadline, even celebrated like he scored, but the puck stayed out.