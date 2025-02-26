Wild’s Jakub Lauko offers a reminder that he’s here to help

Lauko, 24, has contributed to that uptick: His line with Shore and Marat Khusnutdinov chipped in two goals on the road trip that finished up in Boston, with Lauko picking up an assist and flashing the gritty edge the Wild acquired him for after he spent his first full season in the NHL with the Bruins in 2023-24. Before that, he played mostly with their American Hockey League affiliate after getting drafted in the third round by Boston in 2018 out of Czechia.