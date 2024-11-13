Wild face Montreal team fresh out of slump

Wild-Canadiens game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
Montreal forward Cole Caufield is tied for the NHL lead with 12 goals.
Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Thursday
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Canadiens update: Montreal is tied for the fewest points in the NHL at 5-9-2, but the Canadiens are coming off a slump-busting victory vs. the Sabres on Monday. Their 7-5 victory ended a six-game skid. LW Cole Caufield’s 12 goals are tied for the league lead. Six of Caufield’s goals have come at even strength, and the other six have been on the power play. At 23.3% and with 13 goals, Montreal has one of the better power plays in the NHL.
Wild update: As insurance, D Daemon Hunt and F Michael Milne are up from Iowa of the AHL.
Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin took a maintenance day on Wednesday and is questionable. Canadiens LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg) and RW Patrik Laine (knee) are out.
After four days off, Wild will play Canadiens on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.