Wild

Wild-Canadiens game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information

Montreal forward Cole Caufield is tied for the NHL lead with 12 goals.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2024 at 11:41PM
Montreal's Cole Caufield celebrates one of his 12 goals this season. (Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Montreal Canadiens at Wild

Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Canadiens update: Montreal is tied for the fewest points in the NHL at 5-9-2, but the Canadiens are coming off a slump-busting victory vs. the Sabres on Monday. Their 7-5 victory ended a six-game skid. LW Cole Caufield’s 12 goals are tied for the league lead. Six of Caufield’s goals have come at even strength, and the other six have been on the power play. At 23.3% and with 13 goals, Montreal has one of the better power plays in the NHL.

Wild update: As insurance, D Daemon Hunt and F Michael Milne are up from Iowa of the AHL.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin took a maintenance day on Wednesday and is questionable. Canadiens LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg) and RW Patrik Laine (knee) are out.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See More

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild have one of NHL’s best records emerging from break

card image

After four days off, Wild will play Canadiens on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild

Wild face Montreal team fresh out of slump

card image

Sports

‘One game at a time’: Winnipeg Jets have NHL-best 15-1 start

card image