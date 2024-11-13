Wild face Montreal team fresh out of slump

Canadiens update: Montreal is tied for the fewest points in the NHL at 5-9-2, but the Canadiens are coming off a slump-busting victory vs. the Sabres on Monday. Their 7-5 victory ended a six-game skid. LW Cole Caufield’s 12 goals are tied for the league lead. Six of Caufield’s goals have come at even strength, and the other six have been on the power play. At 23.3% and with 13 goals, Montreal has one of the better power plays in the NHL.