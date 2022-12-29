The Wild will have Jake Middleton back in action on Thursday when they host the Stars at Xcel Energy Center, and Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net for the Central Division showdown.

Middleton missed last game due to illness; Alex Goligoski will be scratched.

"Obviously, we have to make decisions and some are tough decisions, and players don't want to hear it's a tough decision but it is," coach Dean Evason said. "It's wonderful for us as coaches because we have a guy that obviously can play in the National Hockey League and obviously has been a great player for so many years. He's not out of the lineup because of anything that he did or how he played the other night."

As for Fleury, this is his first appearance since he won Dec. 21 at Anaheim. That was Fleury's third consecutive victory.

At home, the Wild are on a seven-game win streak, which is the longest active streak in the league.

Kirill Kaprizov is on a 12-game point streak in St. Paul, a span in which he's racked up 22 points. The franchise record for longest point streak at home is 14 games.

This is the second meeting of the season with Dallas: The Wild prevailed 6-5 in a shootout on Dec. 4 despite blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.

"We certainly saw it in the third period the last time we played them," Evason said. "Our video will be concentrated on two periods and one period obviously and how dangerous they are and how we have to play 60 minutes to have success against a really good hockey club."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Ryan Hartman

Sammy Walker-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Adam Beckman-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers

2.34: Goals against average for the Wild since Oct. 25.

5: Goals for Frederick Gaudreau over his last seven games.

10-3: Record for the Wild in December.

12-4-3: Record for the Wild in their last 19 games vs. the Stars at Xcel Energy Center.

19: Points for Mats Zuccarello since Dec. 1.

About the Stars

Dallas has won two in a row and three out of its last four games. Overall, the Stars lead the Central Division with 48 points (21-9-6). On the road, they're 11-5-3. Winger Jason Robertson ranks third in the NHL in points with 51. His 24 goals are tied for fourth.