Wild-Ducks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Ducks update: The Wild will face a rested opponent on the second half of their back-to-back. Anaheim hasn’t played since a 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday, which extended the Ducks’ losing streak to three games. Overall, they’re 4-6-2 and 2-3 at home. RW Troy Terry has a team-best 10 points, and he’s also pacing Anaheim in goals with five. Another key player for the Ducks has been G Lukas Dostal, who’s made a league-high 330 saves.