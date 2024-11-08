Wild-Ducks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
While the Wild tangled with San Jose on Thursday, Anaheim, on a three-game losing streak, rested.
9 p.m. Friday, Honda Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North Plus; 100.3 FM
Wild update: The Wild played Thursday night at San Jose, the first of three road games in four days. They play at Chicago on Sunday.
Ducks update: The Wild will face a rested opponent on the second half of their back-to-back. Anaheim hasn’t played since a 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday, which extended the Ducks’ losing streak to three games. Overall, they’re 4-6-2 and 2-3 at home. RW Troy Terry has a team-best 10 points, and he’s also pacing Anaheim in goals with five. Another key player for the Ducks has been G Lukas Dostal, who’s made a league-high 330 saves.
Injuries: Ducks G John Gibson (appendectomy) is out.
Kirill Kaprizov had three assists after going two games without much offense and taking a cut to the face.