Wild-Ducks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

While the Wild tangled with San Jose on Thursday, Anaheim, on a three-game losing streak, rested.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2024 at 1:43AM
Troy Terry, center, leads Anaheim in goals and points. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

Wild at Anaheim Ducks

9 p.m. Friday, Honda Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North Plus; 100.3 FM

Wild update: The Wild played Thursday night at San Jose, the first of three road games in four days. They play at Chicago on Sunday.

Ducks update: The Wild will face a rested opponent on the second half of their back-to-back. Anaheim hasn’t played since a 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday, which extended the Ducks’ losing streak to three games. Overall, they’re 4-6-2 and 2-3 at home. RW Troy Terry has a team-best 10 points, and he’s also pacing Anaheim in goals with five. Another key player for the Ducks has been G Lukas Dostal, who’s made a league-high 330 saves.

Injuries: Ducks G John Gibson (appendectomy) is out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

Kaprizov, stitched up and missing a tooth, piles up points in Wild victory over San Jose

Kirill Kaprizov had three assists after going two games without much offense and taking a cut to the face.

Milne rewarded for strong start to season with first promotion to Wild

