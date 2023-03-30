The Minnesota Whitecaps and head coach Ronda Engelhardt have parted ways, the Premier Hockey Federation team announced Wednesday in a news release.

Engelhardt was hired as co-head coach by then-head coach Jack Brodt before the team's inaugural season in the professional women's hockey league in 2018. Engelhardt was named the Whitecaps head coach before this past season.

The Whitecaps ended the regular season 10-11-3 before falling 4-3 to the Toronto Six in overtime in the Isobel Cup championship game.

"We want to thank Ronda for her five seasons as a coach with the Minnesota Whitecaps," said Bobby Long, director of hockey operations with NLTT Hockey Ventures, LLC. "The organization will be conducting a search over the next few months to fill the head coach's role with the Whitecaps."

