Ben Goessling’s big question: Where do the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff race?

In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.

By Ben Goessling

November 19, 2024 at 11:00PM
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson during the team's win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Vikings beat all four AFC South teams on their schedule and are 5-0 against the AFC. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After finishing 5-0 against AFC teams on their 2024 schedule, the Vikings turn their attention to conference foes and focus on the NFC North standings. A string of seven straight NFC games begins Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.

Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Minnesota Star Tribune YouTube channel.

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

