Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After finishing 5-0 against AFC teams on their 2024 schedule, the Vikings turn their attention to conference foes and focus on the NFC North standings. A string of seven straight NFC games begins Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.
Ben Goessling’s big question: Where do the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff race?
In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2024 at 11:00PM
Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Minnesota Star Tribune YouTube channel.