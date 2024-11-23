The Vikings let go of the final defensive back from their 2022 draft class on Saturday, cutting cornerback Akayleb Evans in the middle of a season where his role on defense had dissolved, according to two sources with knowledge of the team’s plans.
Vikings cut cornerback Akayleb Evans, parting with another piece of their 2022 draft class
Evans, who lost his starting job at the end of the last season and sunk on the depth chart in 2024, could return on the practice squad.
Evans, the Vikings’ fourth-round pick in 2022, started 15 games in 2023 but lost his starting job at the end of last season and sunk behind the two veterans (Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore) the team signed before 2024. This season, Evans had played only three defensive snaps, and he missed three games because of a hip injury.
He is the fifth member of General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class to leave the team, though it’s possible Evans could still return to the practice squad. Guard Ed Ingram, the team’s second-round pick in 2022, was pulled out of the starting lineup last week against the Titans, and third-round pick Brian Asamoah II is playing special teams.
The Vikings have only Mekhi Blackmon, Dwight McGlothern and NaJee Thompson under contract at cornerback for 2025, though they could explore a new deal for the 26-year-old Byron Murphy Jr. and pursue help in free agency. Blackmon and Thompson are out this season with injuries.
Evans could have a way back into the picture if he returns on the practice squad, but the loss of his defensive role would seem to indicate he will have to change the Vikings’ minds.
The move cleared a roster spot for the Vikings as two players — tight end Nick Muse and outside linebacker Gabe Murphy — prepare to return from injured reserve. Both are in their 21-day practice windows before the Vikings will have to make a decision on their status for the rest of the season; the team listed both as questionable for Sunday’s game against Chicago, and could make a roster move to activate one of them by 3 p.m. Saturday in time for the Bears game.
