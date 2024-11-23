Vikings cut cornerback Akayleb Evans, parting with another piece of their 2022 draft class

The move cleared a roster spot for the Vikings as two players — tight end Nick Muse and outside linebacker Gabe Murphy — prepare to return from injured reserve. Both are in their 21-day practice windows before the Vikings will have to make a decision on their status for the rest of the season; the team listed both as questionable for Sunday’s game against Chicago, and could make a roster move to activate one of them by 3 p.m. Saturday in time for the Bears game.