The Vikings are wrapping up some lower-level moves ahead of the opening of NFL free agency next week.

Tight end Nick Muse, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, re-signed on a one-year contract on Tuesday, which was more of a formality because Muse was an exclusive rights free agent. That means Muse couldn't negotiate with other teams if the Vikings wanted to keep him on a one-year, minimum-salary deal, which for next season is $985,000 at Muse's experience level.

Muse appeared in two games last season as the No. 4 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt. But there could be room for more action this season. Mundt is expected to test free agency next week, while Hockenson may not be ready for the regular season opener. Hockenson underwent knee surgery Jan. 29 to repair a torn ACL suffered in the Dec. 24 loss to Detroit. He waited a month for his torn MCL, which did not require surgery, to heal.

Muse, 25, became the fourth tight end to make the Vikings roster out of training camp last summer. He didn't see game action until after Hockenson's knee injury. He has stood out as a receiving threat more than a blocker over two seasons, catching his first NFL pass for 22 yards in the season finale at Detroit.

The Vikings also re-signed safety Theo Jackson to an exclusive rights tender two weeks ago. They have another exclusive rights free agent, defensive tackle T.J. Smith, as well as three restricted free agents: running back Cam Akers, guard Blake Brandel and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

The Vikings' 19 unrestricted free agents are headlined by quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and linebacker Jordan Hicks.