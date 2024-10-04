WATFORD, ENGLAND – Kevin O’Connell described Justin Jefferson’s lunging, toe-dragging, how-did-he-do-that catch along the Green Bay sideline last week as a simple route concept executed in a “really special way.”
Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prioritized speed when reshaping the roster, surrounding Justin Jefferson with complements to his all-world talent.
“The fact that he was able to cover 13 yards on a six-step speed-out is not something I have seen many times before, if ever,” O’Connell said. “To do all that, playing that fast, covering that much ground, and to get his feet in and finish the catch like he did, one of one for sure.”
The catch was vintage Jefferson indeed. The playing fast part is being duplicated across the board at the other skill positions.
One needn’t possess a Ph.D. in football to discern that the Vikings offense was playing at a different speed from the Packers defense in racing to a 28-0 lead in the first half.
The Vikings were a step (or three) ahead.
“I know Miami has some speedsters,” running back Aaron Jones said of the Dolphins offense, “but I think we’re up there. There’s a lot of speed on that field.”
O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prioritized speed when reshaping the roster. Their objective was to surround Jefferson with as many playmakers as possible to complement his all-world talent and take advantage when defenses devote extra defenders to blanketing Jefferson.
Jordan Addison can fly. Jalen Nailor’s nickname is “Speedy.” Jones has brought explosiveness at running back.
“Playing fast” is a common maxim of football people. Based on the eye test, the skill players as a collection look faster than what we’ve seen from the Vikings in some time.
The organization has been intentional in upgrading that area, and O’Connell’s scheme accentuates that advantage by creating favorable matchups.
“Just seeing the amount of talent we have out there on that field,” Jefferson said, “especially when it’s me, [Addison] and Speedy in the package, that’s definitely something that no defense wants to see. Once we all get healthy and this team is fully healthy, I feel like we’re going to be in a great spot.”
The Vikings moved closer to full health Friday with tight end T.J. Hockenson practicing for the first time since having offseason knee surgery. Hockenson’s return will give Sam Darnold another option in an offense that currently ranks in the top 10 in scoring, passing yards per game and touchdown passes.
The Packers game provided individual snapshots of the problems the Vikings present with their skill players.
Addison used a stutter step to freeze a defender, then blew past him for a wide-open 29-yard touchdown catch on the opening possession.
On his second touchdown, Addison’s juke on a jet sweep caused a defender to buckle, resulting in a missed tackle that allowed him to get to the end zone.
“Jordan is flying around the field,” O’Connell said. “He is hitting some crazy numbers speedwise.”
On third-and-14 on the first possession, Nailor beat press coverage by cornerback Eric Stokes and used his speed to create separation on a crossing route for a 31-yard reception.
“There is a reason why we call him Speedy,” O’Connell said. “That wasn’t a name I gave him. People have been calling him that for his whole life practically.”
The complementary receivers benefit from all the attention that Jefferson receives from defenses. Brandon Powell didn’t catch a pass against the Packers, but he drew a holding penalty in the end zone that set up a touchdown.
Playing fast requires more than just physical talent. Jones credits O’Connell’s scheme and coaching for eliminating any mental clutter that might slow players down. It also helps, of course, to have a player of Jefferson’s caliber who always looks faster than the guy trying to cover him.
The Vikings are averaging nearly nine more points per game this season compared to last season. They have found another gear, a much faster one.
“Just carrying ourselves [to believe] that no one can guard us and no one can stay in front of us,” Jefferson said. “We honestly feel that way. Every single day, we’re just trying to prove to the world that we are the best receiver corps in the league.”
