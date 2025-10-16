Vikings

Jonathan Greenard added to Vikings injury report; J.J. McCarthy limited in practice again

Greenard joined Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel as defensive starters on the injury report while QB participation remained the same Thursday.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 11:37PM
Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, pictured on Sept. 21, leads the defense in snaps played this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard became the third defensive starter on the injury report when he was listed as limited during Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue. Greenard, who leads the defensive line with 277 snaps played (89%), was not on Wednesday’s injury report.

Linebacker Blake Cashman again fully participated in his third practice this week. He’s attempting to return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring strain suffered in the Sept. 8 win in Chicago. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel still had his reps capped as he’s returning from a neck injury that has kept him out since the Sept. 21 win vs. the Bengals.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a scheduled rest day. Right tackle Brian O’Neill remained limited with a brace on the right knee that sustained an MCL sprain. Left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) was upgraded to a full participant, a good sign for his potential return from a two-game absence.

Quarterback participation, with Carson Wentz (left shoulder) a full go and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) limited, did not change during Thursday’s session, which was moved indoors to avoid rain showers in Eagan.

Eagles starting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who left Philadelphia’s most recent loss with a hamstring strain, was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

Hockenson blocking more

Tight end T.J. Hockenson‘s receiving totals haven’t been up to his typical Pro Bowl standard yet for the Vikings, but his impact has been felt beyond the boxscore.

During a 14-yard run in the most recent win against the Browns, running back Jordan Mason seemed to have perfect feel bouncing outside on a designed inside run threatened by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett taking a sharp inside angle.

Hockenson, who blocked Garrett on the third-quarter play, said he told Mason on the sideline and during the huddle when the play was called to “bounce that,” knowing Garrett had played a similar run the same way earlier in the game. Hockenson emphatically pointed at Mason after the red-zone run, which eventually set up Mason’s 3-yard touchdown.

“There’s a lot of talking that goes on,” Hockenson said. “That was a pretty cool one.”

The Vikings’ passing production is down and Hockenson, who ranks second on the team with 19 catches and third with 153 receiving yards, is blocking more. His current 35% block rate would be his highest mark since 2022.

But the two-time Pro Bowler said it’s all good.

“They’ve had me in a lot of different situations, and on the attack side and really just running the ball toward the tight ends, Josh [Oliver] included,” Hockenson said. “It’s been fun. Obviously, throughout my career you’ve seen me catch the ball and do things, but really I’ve prided myself on making an impact on the team.”

Jackson again in key spot vs. Eagles

Safety Theo Jackson still has the game ball and jersey from Week 2 in 2023, when he intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Vikings’ 34-28 loss in Philadelphia. That was Jackson’s first NFL interception during his first extended action with the Vikings, replacing an injured Josh Metellus as the No. 3 safety.

“It just taught me to always be prepared,” Jackson said, “because I didn’t know I was going to go in that early.”

Two years later, Jackson will again be in a prominent position as he’s started all five games so far. But the focus this week has been on stopping Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The Vikings’ 23rd-ranked run defense is allowing 4.5 yards per carry. Jackson said even the safeties are putting extra emphasis on run defense this week.

“We’ve had some struggles,” Jackson said, “but we’ve definitely harped on that since us being back practicing. ... This whole week has just been about tackling and working on run fits for us, so it just has to come to life on Sunday.”

Scott ‘doesn’t look out of place’

Running back Zavier Scott needs to hold onto the ball and not fumble like he did in the fourth quarter against the Browns, but offensive coordinator Wes Phillips remains happy with the third-year back who has shown to be a versatile replacement while running back Aaron Jones is on injured reserve.

Scott, who first joined the Vikings practice squad 14 months ago, took five carries for 18 yards against Cleveland’s top-ranked run defense a week after catching six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. Scott’s background as a former receiver for the University of Maine and the University of Connecticut shows through “natural hands” on a 221-pound runner.

“We ran him down the field some,” Phillips said, and “he doesn’t look out of place. What we’ve been impressed with is the toughness.”

