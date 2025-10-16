Jonathan Greenard added to Vikings injury report; J.J. McCarthy limited in practice again

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard became the third defensive starter on the injury report when he was listed as limited during Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue. Greenard, who leads the defensive line with 277 snaps played (89%), was not on Wednesday’s injury report.
Linebacker Blake Cashman again fully participated in his third practice this week. He’s attempting to return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring strain suffered in the Sept. 8 win in Chicago. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel still had his reps capped as he’s returning from a neck injury that has kept him out since the Sept. 21 win vs. the Bengals.
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a scheduled rest day. Right tackle Brian O’Neill remained limited with a brace on the right knee that sustained an MCL sprain. Left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) was upgraded to a full participant, a good sign for his potential return from a two-game absence.
Quarterback participation, with Carson Wentz (left shoulder) a full go and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) limited, did not change during Thursday’s session, which was moved indoors to avoid rain showers in Eagan.
Eagles starting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who left Philadelphia’s most recent loss with a hamstring strain, was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Hockenson blocking more
Tight end T.J. Hockenson‘s receiving totals haven’t been up to his typical Pro Bowl standard yet for the Vikings, but his impact has been felt beyond the boxscore.
During a 14-yard run in the most recent win against the Browns, running back Jordan Mason seemed to have perfect feel bouncing outside on a designed inside run threatened by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett taking a sharp inside angle.
Hockenson, who blocked Garrett on the third-quarter play, said he told Mason on the sideline and during the huddle when the play was called to “bounce that,” knowing Garrett had played a similar run the same way earlier in the game. Hockenson emphatically pointed at Mason after the red-zone run, which eventually set up Mason’s 3-yard touchdown.