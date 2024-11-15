Tight end T.J. Hockenson quickly returned to a featured role in the Vikings passing attack, catching a team-high eight passes for 72 yards last week in Jacksonville, but he’s played fewer than 50% of the snaps in each of his two games since returning from last year’s knee injury.
‘Really talented’ tight end duo positions Vikings to ease into T.J. Hockenson’s return
Josh Oliver continues to lead in playing time among the team’s tight ends, but that hasn’t stopped T.J. Hockenson from being featured in the passing game.
Hockenson said Thursday there’s no lingering concern about his surgically repaired right knee and that he has not been caught off guard by a rotational role behind tight end Josh Oliver. Coaches have talked about easing Hockenson back into the mix after his 10-month layover between games.
“It’s kind of exactly what I thought would happen at the beginning,” said Hockenson, who played 45% of the snaps against the Colts and 46% against the Jaguars. “It’s just trying to use all of us with the tight ends we have. We have a really talented room.”
Oliver has been the primary run-blocking tight end. He has also flashed his receiving chops with nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown over the past two games, including a one-handed grab against the Jaguars that had to be secured with a challenge by coach Kevin O’Connell.
“Josh is playing phenomenal right now,” Hockenson said. “He can move anybody on the defensive line. You saw his one-handed catch last week. The guy can ball. We just don’t want to limit snaps in that way and make sure all of us are fresh. ... Rotations and stuff like that are how you get through a full season.”
Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans will carry extra meaning for Hockenson, who has spent offseasons training and living in Nashville.
“I’ll have a lot of people there,” Hockenson said. “My wife’s family will all be there, my family will all be there. We see that stadium a lot in the offseason driving by it. It’ll be fun to play there. It is a little bit like home.”
Darnold, Robinson upgraded
The Vikings ramped up Thursday’s practice with a little contact, putting on pads. So it’s good news that three of their injured players — quarterback Sam Darnold (right hand), left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) and edge rusher Gabe Murphy (knee) — were full participants after being limited Wednesday.
Running back Aaron Jones (ribs), edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) and Oliver (wrist) remained limited.
The Titans are fighting more injuries. Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) and right tackle Leroy Watson (back) missed a second consecutive practice. Three others, edge rusher Arden Key (back), cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) and running back Tony Pollard (foot), returned to practice Thursday.
Asamoah’s ‘maturation’
Linebacker Brian Asamoah, a 2022 third-round pick, has not found his way into defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ plans very often. But he’s become a mainstay on special teams, where coordinator Matt Daniels said Asamoah gave a speech before the Jaguars game about maximizing opportunities regardless of where you came from, referencing injury replacements in kicker Parker Romo and long snapper Jake McQuaide.
“Now that Josh Metellus and [Ivan Pace Jr.] have gone on to these larger roles, who’s the guy?” Daniels said. “B.A. has taken on that role. Obviously, C.J. Ham is always going to be the guy. But with that, who else can be the guy? Be the pulse and that leader? B.A. has been a lot more vocal over the past couple weeks. You can just see the maturation of the player.”
