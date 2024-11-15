“Now that Josh Metellus and [Ivan Pace Jr.] have gone on to these larger roles, who’s the guy?” Daniels said. “B.A. has taken on that role. Obviously, C.J. Ham is always going to be the guy. But with that, who else can be the guy? Be the pulse and that leader? B.A. has been a lot more vocal over the past couple weeks. You can just see the maturation of the player.”