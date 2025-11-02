The Vikings (3-4), who have lost two in a row, enter the game as bigger underdogs than they have been at any time since Kirk Cousins missed their Week 17 game in Green Bay because of COVID-19 in 2021. They have not won at Ford Field in Detroit since the 2020 season, and have lost five in a row to the Lions (5-2). The Vikings need a win to avoid the longest losing streak against the Lions in franchise history and to keep the NFC North from slipping out of reach.