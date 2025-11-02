J.J. McCarthy is back at quarterback for the Vikings after missing five games with a high right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old returns in a market that knows him well, after he went 27-1 as a starter at Michigan and finished his college career with a national championship. The Vikings will also have outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, right tackle Brian O’Neill and left tackle Christian Darrisaw back in the lineup.
The Vikings (3-4), who have lost two in a row, enter the game as bigger underdogs than they have been at any time since Kirk Cousins missed their Week 17 game in Green Bay because of COVID-19 in 2021. They have not won at Ford Field in Detroit since the 2020 season, and have lost five in a row to the Lions (5-2). The Vikings need a win to avoid the longest losing streak against the Lions in franchise history and to keep the NFC North from slipping out of reach.
- Kickoff: Noon
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN 100.3-FM; SiriusXM 381, 820 (Vikings), 226, 810 (Lions)
- Line: Lions by 8½
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan are reporting from Ford Field in Detroit:
