Five extra points: Vikings D gets an A for effort against the out-of-sorts Lions

Hutchinson came in leading the NFL in hurries (33) and pressures (48), according to Pro Football Focus. He also came in even richer than he used to be, signing a four-year, $180 million extension during his bye. Then he had one of his quieter games. His only sack came when McCarthy had to spin away from Campbell’s blitz up the middle and fell in the vicinity of Hutchinson. Hutchinson also had only three hits and minimal hurries. And McCarthy did what few of us expected at this early point in his career: He handled the heat of Ford Field in a winning fashion. Hutchinson had two third-down pressures in the first quarter. McCarthy completed passes both times — part of him starting 6-for-6 when pressured — for 45 yards. Against Hutchinson’s blindside pressure on third-and-9, McCarthy hit Jones for 14 yards to the Detroit 10. The Vikings went on to tie the score 7-7. Against Hutchinson’s frontside pressure on a later third-and-9, McCarthy threw deep to Jordan Addison for 31 yards. The Vikings went on to take a 14-7 lead they never would relinquish.