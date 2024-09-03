With the Vikings’ season opener against the New York Giants five days away, the team released an unofficial depth chart for Week 1 on Tuesday. It’s their first depth chart since cutting the roster down to 53 players last week.
Vikings’ Week 1 depth chart: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore quickly joins ranks of new starters
Stephon Gilmore, signed two weeks ago, is among five Vikings listed as defensive starters who are in their first year with the team.
Of note, Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels announced that running back Ty Chandler would be the team’s primary kick returner. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, signed as a free agent on two weeks ago, is slotted into a starting spot along with Byron Murphy Jr. Shaq Griffin and Akayleb Evans are listed as the second team, followed by Fabian Moreau and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern.
Gilmore is among five new Vikings listed as defensive starters, joining Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Jerry Tillery. The offense has three new starters: quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones and left guard Blake Brandel.
(*= rookie)
Offense
Quarterbacks
Starter: Sam Darnold
Backups: Nick Mullens, Brett Rypien
Running backs
Starter: Aaron Jones Sr.
Backup: Ty Chandler
Fullback
Starter: C.J. Ham
Wide receivers
Starters: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison
Backups: Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield Sr.
Tight ends
Starter: Josh Oliver
Backups: Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse
Left tackle
Starter: Christian Darrisaw
Backup: Walter Rouse*
Left guard
Starter: Blake Brandel
Backup: Michael Jurgens*
Center
Starter: Garrett Bradbury
Backup: Dan Feeney
Right guard
Starter: Ed Ingram
Right tackle
Starter: Brian O’Neill
Backup: David Quessenberry
Defense
Outside linebackers
Starters: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel
Backups: Pat Jones II, Dallas Turner*, Jihad Ward
Defensive line
Starters: Jerry Tillery, Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard
Backups: Levi Drake Rodriguez*, Taki Taimani,* Jalen Redmond
Inside Linebackers
Starters: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr.
Backups: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Asamoah II
Cornerbacks
Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr.
Backups: Shaq Griffin, Akayleb Evans, Fabian Moreau, Dwight McGlothern*
Safeties
Starters: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum
Backups: Joshua Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward
Specialists
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola
Kicker
Will Reichard*
Punter/holder
Ryan Wright
Kick returner
Starter: Ty Chandler
Backup: Brandon Powell
Punt returner
Starter: Brandon Powell
Backup: Jalen Nailor
