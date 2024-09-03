Vikings’ Week 1 depth chart: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore quickly joins ranks of new starters

Of note, Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels announced that running back Ty Chandler would be the team’s primary kick returner. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, signed as a free agent on two weeks ago, is slotted into a starting spot along with Byron Murphy Jr. Shaq Griffin and Akayleb Evans are listed as the second team, followed by Fabian Moreau and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern.