Vikings’ Week 1 depth chart: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore quickly joins ranks of new starters

Stephon Gilmore, signed two weeks ago, is among five Vikings listed as defensive starters who are in their first year with the team.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 3, 2024 at 11:41PM
Vikings safety Harrison Smith, left, has another 13-year NFL veteran with him in the starting lineup: cornerback Stephon Gilmore. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With the Vikings’ season opener against the New York Giants five days away, the team released an unofficial depth chart for Week 1 on Tuesday. It’s their first depth chart since cutting the roster down to 53 players last week.

Of note, Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels announced that running back Ty Chandler would be the team’s primary kick returner. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, signed as a free agent on two weeks ago, is slotted into a starting spot along with Byron Murphy Jr. Shaq Griffin and Akayleb Evans are listed as the second team, followed by Fabian Moreau and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern.

Gilmore is among five new Vikings listed as defensive starters, joining Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Jerry Tillery. The offense has three new starters: quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones and left guard Blake Brandel.

(*= rookie)

Offense

Quarterbacks

Starter: Sam Darnold

Backups: Nick Mullens, Brett Rypien

Running backs

Starter: Aaron Jones Sr.

Backup: Ty Chandler

Fullback

Starter: C.J. Ham

Wide receivers

Starters: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Backups: Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield Sr.

Tight ends

Starter: Josh Oliver

Backups: Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

Left tackle

Starter: Christian Darrisaw

Backup: Walter Rouse*

Left guard

Starter: Blake Brandel

Backup: Michael Jurgens*

Center

Starter: Garrett Bradbury

Backup: Dan Feeney

Right guard

Starter: Ed Ingram

Right tackle

Starter: Brian O’Neill

Backup: David Quessenberry

Defense

Outside linebackers

Starters: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel

Backups: Pat Jones II, Dallas Turner*, Jihad Ward

Defensive line

Starters: Jerry Tillery, Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard

Backups: Levi Drake Rodriguez*, Taki Taimani,* Jalen Redmond

Inside Linebackers

Starters: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr.

Backups: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Asamoah II

Cornerbacks

Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr.

Backups: Shaq Griffin, Akayleb Evans, Fabian Moreau, Dwight McGlothern*

Safeties

Starters: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum

Backups: Joshua Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward

Specialists

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola

Kicker

Will Reichard*

Punter/holder

Ryan Wright

Kick returner

Starter: Ty Chandler

Backup: Brandon Powell

Punt returner

Starter: Brandon Powell

Backup: Jalen Nailor

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

