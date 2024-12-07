As the first Vikings running back of note to turn 30 since March 21, 2015, Aaron Jones had to be asked the tough question when he faced the news media on Wednesday.
Analysis: As the NFL’s second-oldest team, the Vikings seem to think 30 is just a number
Age has not kept the 10-2 Vikings from shocking the league. If anything, it’s helped.
No, not the one about his uncharacteristic rash of fumbles of late. This one:
“How did an NFL running back, you, celebrate the big 3-0 on Monday?”
“Just enjoyed it with the family, went out to eat, relaxed,” said Jones, who became the 12th current Viking to exit his 20s. “I kind of made it more about my twin brother [Alvin] than about me.”
That’s not what Adrian Peterson was doing in Houston on March 21, 2015. Clad in a bejeweled Arabian headdress and gold sequined jacket, the Vikings’ career rushing leader entered his Arabian-themed 30th birthday party on the back of a camel. Jamie Foxx was among the 320 invited guests.
“I was invited to that party,” said Vikings safety Harrison Smith. “Man, I wish I had gone.”
Other than 37-year-old long-snapper Andrew DePaola, no Viking is better suited to talk about being old in an NFL sense than the 35-year-old Smith. He’s so old, every one of the 52 teammates from his NFL debut on Sept. 9, 2012, against Jacksonville is out of football. He’s so old, the only other starter still active from either team in that game is 40-year-old Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis, the second-oldest player in the league behind Aaron Rodgers (41).
And, finally, Smith is so old, he got the meaning and where it came from when 39-year-old coach Kevin O’Connell referenced the 1993 western “Tombstone” during a recent team meeting.
“It was a couple weeks ago, and K.O. says, ‘I’m your Huckleberry,’ ” Smith said.
Actor Val Kilmer, playing Doc Holliday, uses that catchphrase a couple of times in the movie. It means being up for a fight. Great line, K.O., but …
Crickets.
“I went up to K.O. after that and said, ‘How many guys in here do you think actually got that reference?” Smith said with a laugh. “He said, ‘Probably five. Probably Andrew,’ ” Smith added, nodding toward the All-Pro long-snapper.
“It’s funny,” said DePaola, adding that he and 23-year-old kicker Will Reichard were just having a similar conversation.
“My wife and I went out with Will and his wife, and Will’s wife said my wife and I were closer in age to her parents than we are to Will and his wife.”
Try not to think about that the next time you’re running down a 22-year-old punt returner, Andrew.
“The other big one is 9/11,” DePaola said. “I was in high school. Remember it vividly. I don’t think Will or [punter] Ryan [Wright] were born.”
Wright was 1. Reichard was 8 months old.
Each year, the NFL records the average age of each team when the initial rosters are cut to 53. It’s a good gauge but not an absolute because every roster is in constant flux.
The 2024 Vikings checked in as the second-oldest team in the league (26.94) behind Miami (26.96). The Packers were the youngest (24.96). The Lions were ninth (25.73) and the Bears 20th (26.36).
Age has not kept the Vikings (10-2) from shocking the league and keeping pace with the Lions (12-1) heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons. If anything, it’s helped so far.
“Generally, the biggest difference physically is you don’t recover between games as quickly,” Smith said. “But as far as overall difference in how it feels [to be in your 30s] is you just have more experience.”
Smith has played 96% of the defensive snaps, including 91% against the Cardinals last week. Recent fumbles aside, Jones has re-energized what was a lifeless running game. Linebacker/lineman Jihad Ward, 30, has brought strength and an interior rush up front. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, 31, might be the most underrated player on the team. Ditto for 30-year-old tight end Johnny Mundt. Fullback C.J. Ham, 31, is still a bedrock player. And, oh yeah, 34-year-old Stephon Gilmore has brought the kind of peace and professionalism to the cornerback position that the Vikings haven’t seen in a while.
That being said, age may have reared up and bit Gilmore on the hamstring last week. He missed the second half of the Cardinals game and is out this week. He’ll be replaced by 30-year-old Fabian Moreau in what could be a gigantic advantage for Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense.
The Vikings were making an effort to limit Gilmore’s reps because of his age. He has played 85% of the defensive snaps, the second-lowest of his 13-year career and way under the 94% he played in Dallas last year and the career-high 99% he played with the Colts in 2022.
“Age is just a number,” said Mundt, who turned 30 on Nov. 23. “It is weird seeing that ‘3′ where your age is listed. But I feel like I’m just hitting my stride.”
As for the guy who rode the camel into his 30th birthday party? Well, all he did that fall was win his third NFL rushing title (1,485) while leading the league in touchdowns (11) and carries (327).
