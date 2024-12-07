Analysis: As the NFL’s second-oldest team, the Vikings seem to think 30 is just a number

Other than 37-year-old long-snapper Andrew DePaola, no Viking is better suited to talk about being old in an NFL sense than the 35-year-old Smith. He’s so old, every one of the 52 teammates from his NFL debut on Sept. 9, 2012, against Jacksonville is out of football. He’s so old, the only other starter still active from either team in that game is 40-year-old Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis, the second-oldest player in the league behind Aaron Rodgers (41).