The 2025 home and away matchups for all 32 NFL teams were set Monday with the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. Dates and times for games will be announced in May.
Vikings opponents set for 2025, with NFC East, AFC North on the docket
Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels are scheduled to come to Minnesota while the Vikings will travel to Dallas, Pittsburgh and Seattle (again).
The Vikings will play the whole AFC North and NFC East and, as the runner-up in the NFC North, will face the second-place teams in the AFC West, NFC West and NFC South.
Outside home-and-away series against their NFC North rivals, the Vikings will host the Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders and Falcons. They will travel for games against the Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Chargers and Seahawks.
Five of those teams — Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh and L.A. Chargers — are in the playoffs this season. Cincinnati, Atlanta and Seattle just missed out. The Falcons failed to win the NFC South after their late-season quarterback switch from Kirk Cousins to rookie Michael Penix Jr. Their No. 2 spot in that division was how they ended up on the Vikings' schedule again.
As it stands, the game against the Cowboys will be a reunion for the Vikings with Mike Zimmer, who preceded O’Connell as Vikings head coach for eight seasons. He is currently serving as Mike McCarthy’s defensive coordinator. Dallas finished this season 7-10 after losing quarterback Dak Prescott midseason.
The NFL also announced the selection order for Round 1 of this year’s draft. The Vikings have the 30th pick, ahead of just the Chiefs (31) and Lions (32), though draft order for playoff teams is subject to change.
