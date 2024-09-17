Smith is 35, a veteran of 13 seasons. He’s been here when the Vikings were “supposed” to stink but made the playoffs, like 2012. He’s been here when the Vikings were “supposed” to be great but stunk, like 2018. He’s been here when they were “supposed” to start fast but were 0-3, like last year. And he’s here now when they were “supposed” to start slow and disappear but are 2-0, sounding noisemakers throughout the NFL and looking down at Detroit, Green Bay and Chicago in the NFC North.