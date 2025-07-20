Analysis: Loons continue to struggle applying finishing touches in close games

After his team gave up a stoppage-time equalizer to the Portland Timbers, Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay sounded like every Loons fan who had stayed up late to watch the game Saturday night.
“We have to be really annoyed at ourselves because over the course of the last two games, we’ve probably shown pretty much where we are, and why we are in the table, in the position that we find ourselves currently,” he said via videoconference after the game at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. “We are a team that is very, very close to being one of the best, one of the most competitive on a really consistent basis, but we just can’t get over the line.”
The Loons, who entered Sunday in third place in the Western Conference with 41 points, could be on top of the West, even on top of the Supporters’ Shield race, if they had successfully closed out more games. But — even in perhaps their best season in club history — they keep finding a way to come up short.
“We can get really close, we can dominate large periods of games against top teams, as we did against L.A. midweek,” Ramsay said, referring to a 1-0 loss against LAFC on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. “We can come to a place like Portland and be very difficult to beat and get very close to getting over the line, but we haven’t been able [to date], which is really frustrating.”
Victories at Portland are always hard to come by, but it was a night of celebration for the Timbers, who had squads of former players in town to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary. That the Loons took Portland out of it, then grabbed the lead with less than 15 minutes to play, was a sign that it was a pretty good night for Minnesota, even in a game that was more open than the Loons might have expected.
That they again dropped that lead is a testament to a team that appears to be developing something of a mental block about holding leads.