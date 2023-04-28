LOONS GAMEDAY

Sunday: 8 p.m. vs. Dallas • Apple TV (Free for this game), Fox Sports 1 and 1500-AM.

Preview: Sure, Minnesota United (3-3-2) is currently mired in a three-game losing streak in MLS play. But the Loons found reason to smile earlier this week by beating Detroit City FC in their U.S. Open Cup tournament game. "No matter what, winning's always nice," defender Zarek Valentin said. "That feeling, that camaraderie in the locker room, that's nice. And it's contagious. So hopefully we can continue that same feeling into this weekend against a tough opponent." Scouting Dallas (4-3-2) starts with forwards Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco. "Attacking wise, they've got really good pieces," Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said. "They pose problems because Arriola and Velasco are both quick. Ferreira is quick as well and he's got an eye for the goal." Ferreira leads Dallas with five goals.

For Minnesota, hamstring injuries are nagging Wil Trapp and Kervin Arriaga. Trapp participated in Thursday's training. Arriaga did not. Defender Kemar Lawrence, away from the team the past week to attend to his mother's health situation, did train Thursday.

Notes: Minnesota is loaning forward Tani Oluwaseyi to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of this season. The Loons reserve the right to recall Oluwaseyi at any time throughout the duration of the loan.

The Loons' next U.S. Open Cup game will start at 7:30 p.m., on May 9 at Allianz Field against Philadelphia Union.