Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis was released from the hospital Wednesday, days after undergoing emergency surgery.

Lewis, a former congressman, sought treatment Monday for severe abdominal pain. Doctors diagnosed the 65-year-old with a severe internal hernia, which can be life threatening if left untreated, and rushed him into surgery that day.

A spokesman for Lewis, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on the Nov. 3 ballot, said this week that the procedure was successful and minimally invasive.

In a statement released Wednesday, Lewis thanked his doctors and said he is now "walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury."

While his recovery is ongoing, Lewis said he plans to work as "hard as I am able to over these next six days" to win his bid for statewide office. His campaign has continued to hold events in his absence, including a fundraiser in Minneapolis hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

Torey Van Oot