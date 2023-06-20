With the bases loaded in the sixth inning Monday, Twins reliever Jovani Moran was one pitch from escaping the jam in a no-ball, two-strike count to Alex Verdugo.

Moran left a changeup over the middle. Verdugo crushed it. The Twins continue to spiral.

Verdugo lined a three-run triple down the first-base line, the first extra-base hit Moran allowed to a lefthanded hitter all season, and the Twins lost their fourth game in the last five days in a 9-3 defeat to the Red Sox at Target Field.

The Twins now have a 3-4 record on their 10-game homestand after sweeping the Brewers in a two-game series to kickstart it. They have been outscored 31-14 in their last five games.

Moran inherited two runners from starter Pablo López in the sixth inning with three lefty batters due up. Moran walked pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder in a seven-pitch at-bat before he left a changeup down the middle to Verdugo in a 0-2 count.

The Red Sox added to their lead with a two-run homer from Triston Casas in the seventh inning and an RBI single from Verdugo that deflected off the glove from Twins second baseman Edouard Julien in the eighth.

Verdugo's three-run triple came one inning after Christian Vázquez crushed a game-tying, three-run homer against his former team for his first home run of the season. Twins relievers jumped up and down after the Vázquez's homer landed in front of them in the bullpen, and Vázquez swung his arm in celebration after rounding first base.

It's been that type of homestand for the Twins with one step forward and a few steps back.

López surrendered two runs in the fourth inning after an odd play came equipped with an anti-climactic ending. After Connor Wong drew a two-out walk, Pablo Reyes hit a ground ball toward right field when Julien was shifted up the middle.

Julien slid to stop the ball in shallow right field, then made the smart heads-up play to immediately throw to third base when there was no play at first. Julien's throw beat Wong to third base by more than five steps, except it was off target and bounced in front of third baseman Kyle Farmer, deflecting off Farmer's glove out of play.

The umpires conferred immediately and ordered Wong back to third base, citing a rule where the ball went out of play before Reyes ran past first base. Baserunners advance only two bases when a ball is out of play.

The ruling saved the Twins a run, but it was only temporary. Jarren Duran drilled a double two pitches later, scoring both runners. Duran doubled in each of his three at-bats vs. López, the one hitter who gave him fits on a night he struck out nine and walked three.

The Twins, who saw the top five batters in the lineup combine to hit 2-for-19 with seven strikeouts, produced only two baserunners against Red Sox starter James Paxton in the first four innings. Following Vázquez's three-run homer, they didn't have another runner reach third base.