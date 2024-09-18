Willi Castro’s two-run homer in eighth powers Twins to key 4-1 win over Guardians

“Everyone’s going to have to elevate their play at this point to get where we want to be. We still control everything. We still control our own destiny,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “To be at this point of the year, having struggled a little over the last month, and still be able to say ‘Hey, if we go out there and play well from here on out, we’re going to be pretty pleased with where we’re sitting at the end of the season.’ We just have to prove it.”