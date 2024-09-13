Matt Wallner becomes solid everyday player as Twins hit the home stretch

“[Polanco] was like that when he was younger and healthier,” Baldelli said of the infielder, traded to Seattle last winter. “You could just put him in the lineup every single day. And you don’t think, like, ‘Oh, he went 0-for-8 his last two games, or he’s 1-for-12 and he doesn’t look good, do we have to get him out of there?’ It’s like, ‘No, you don’t.’ You just keep playing him. And Wally’s kind of like that.”