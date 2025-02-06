Twins

Twins clear roster space by trading outfielder Michael Helman to St. Louis Cardinals

The Twins have agreed to terms with two free agents in the past two days.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 11:05PM
Michael Helman bunts during practice at Twins spring training on Feb. 21, 2024 in Fort Myers, Fla. (Jerry Holt)

Looking to clear some space on the 40-man roster before a couple of free agent signings are official, the Twins traded Michael Helman to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

Helman, 28, made his major league debut last season, recording 10 at-bats over nine games in September. He had three hits, including two doubles, and three strikeouts.

The Twins had a full 40-man roster before they agreed to one-year deals with center fielder Harrison Bader and lefty reliever Danny Coulombe, and they will need to open at least one more roster spot once those contracts, which were pending physical examinations, are finalized.

Helman was an 11th-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Texas A&M. Injuries during the 2023 season probably cost him a chance to debut earlier, but he hit .271 with 14 homers, 18 doubles and 47 RBI in 72 games with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints last year.

He was a versatile defender, playing all three outfield spots and third base during his brief stint in the majors, but his potential bench role diminished with Bader on the roster.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

