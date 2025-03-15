As Twins prepare for the season, they’re also readying for the move north

“I try to be a resource,” said Mike Herman, the Twins’ senior director of team travel. “I learned not to try to steer guys to any certain part of town because guys have different needs. Some guys like to live downtown, some guys want to have a home in the suburbs with a backyard. There are more places to live downtown than there used to be, but there are a lot more guys to help get settled now, too, because of St. Paul,” the team’s Class AAA affiliate.