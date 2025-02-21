Observations from Twins camp: What stands out in full-squad workouts

FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins are on the verge of shifting into their next phase of camp when their Grapefruit League schedule begins with a game against Atlanta on Saturday.
We see … Jose Miranda at both infield corners, new guys Harrison Bader and Ty France slashing, Chris Paddack throwing hard and Pablo López doing “nasty” stuff.
Through the first four days of full-squad workouts, the Twins mostly have rotated through defensive drills, batting practice and live batting practice sessions. Preparing for the games, the live BP sessions moved from a set number of pitches for each hitter into simulated at-bats.
Here are some observations and tidbits from camp:
- Defensive alignments can vary on the drill, but Jose Miranda has bounced between first and third base, and Brooks Lee often takes reps at shortstop during team fielding workouts. Miranda should find plenty of playing time whether he’s the primary designated hitter or filling in at a corner infield spot.
Lee likes spending time at shortstop because it’s the most demanding infield position.
- It’s been a good start to camp for newcomers Ty France and Harrison Bader, and they continued to take good swings in live batting practice sessions. France pulled a pitch from Erasmo Ramírez into the left-center gap Thursday, then hit a fastball from Cole Sands that one-hopped the wall in right field with a 100-mph exit velocity.
Bader homered off Ramírez when he connected on a cutter in a full count.
“Looking at what they’ve been doing in the live BPs, they’ve hit a lot of balls, especially the hard stuff they’ve seen, up the middle and the other way, which has kept them on some of the off-speed pitches,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s where you want to start early on in the season.”
- There was some inconsistency in Chris Paddack’s velocity last season, not surprising for his first season following the second Tommy John surgery of his career. He reached 96 mph during his first live BP session of the spring.
The velocity early in camp matches how Paddack says he feels after throwing all offseason without any breaks.
- Twins minor leaguer Luke Keaschall, a consensus top-100-level prospect, has lined up at second base during defensive drills. He underwent Tommy John surgery last August, and he isn’t expected to be cleared for throwing until the middle of March.
He participates in fielding drills, except he just mimics throwing the ball to bases.
- Pablo López pitched two “innings” in his first live batting practice session in camp. He was sitting at 95 mph with his fastball, touching 96. “That was nasty,” one hitter said when he struck out on a sweeper.
López has been a supportive teammate for Rule 5 pick Eiberson Castellano, too, a fellow Venezuelan. He watched Castellano throw a live BP session on a back field, standing behind Castellano in the bullpen before the 23-year-old with 40 innings above A-ball took the mound.
- Jhoan Duran hit 100 mph during his first live BP session in camp, and Jorge Alcala has been awfully close. Alcala topped out at 99 mph when he faced hitters Monday and 98 mph Thursday.
Carlos Correa, facing Alcala on Thursday, had a 108-mph exit velocity on a fastball he hit up the middle.
