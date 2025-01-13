With about a month remaining before the Twins’ first pitchers and catchers work out at spring training, the club added infielder Armando Alvarez to a minor league deal, which includes an invitation to big-league camp.
Twins sign former Athletics infielder Armando Alvarez to minor league deal
Alvarez played first base and third base in 16 games for Oakland. He ranged further in the minor leagues, where he hit .315 in Class AAA last season.
Alvarez, 30, made his major league debut last season, coincidentally against the Twins, playing in 16 games with the Oakland Athletics. He had nine hits in 37 at-bats (.243 batting average) with a double, two RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts. He scored seven runs.
Playing primarily first base and third base with the A’s, Alvarez played every position at Class AAA last season except catcher and center field. He was in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League at AAA last year and batted .315 in 74 minor league games with 15 homers and 54 RBI.
The Twins haven’t announced their full list of nonroster invitees to spring training, but Alvarez joins Mike Ford as infielders with big-league experience competing for a spot during camp. Before debuting with the A’s last year, Alvarez spent time in the minor leagues with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.
