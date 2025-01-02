Twins sign first baseman Mike Ford

After watching several rounds of first basemen musical chairs play out over the past few weeks through free agency and trades, which includes ex-Twin Carlos Santana signing with a division rival, there is a growing possibility the Twins may have to fill their vacancy internally.
Amid uncertainty about who will play first base, Twins sign veteran Mike Ford
Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien might be first base candidates after Carlos Santana left to sign with Cleveland.
The Twins agreed to a minor league deal with Mike Ford on Thursday and he will be invited to big-league camp. He’s played in 251 career games with six teams, and he finished last year in Japan after he was released by the Cincinnati Reds.
Ford, a 32-year-old lefty hitter, adds some depth to a camp competition that is led by Jose Miranda, who started 12 games at first base last year, and Edouard Julien, who made two career starts at the position. Ford batted .228 with 16 homers and 34 RBI in 83 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, but he hit .150 in 17 games with the Reds last year.
“If it comes to Jose Miranda and Eddy Julien preparing themselves to play first base for us, then we have to just dive in headfirst, do it and get the job done,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said at the winter meetings. “Both of those guys have work to do on the defensive side of the ball over at first base, but that’s what the offseason and spring training is for.
“We’ve seen guys make great jumps defensively for us at different points over the last few years, and we’ll need those two guys, if it does come to that scenario, to do the same.”
The Twins came out of the winter meetings far more focused on the trade market because of the limitations they’ve set on their payroll. They have about $136 million committed to their 2025 payroll, according to Cot’s Contracts, and they want it to sit around the same $130 million level as last year while the Pohlad family explores a sale of the club.
As the Twins continue to wait for a trade, which could free up money to sign a major league free agent, their options to fill arguably the biggest hole on the roster dwindled. The Twins spoke openly about their interest in a reunion with Santana, who led the Twins in homers (23) and RBI (71) last season while winning a Gold Glove Award, but they were never serious contenders to sign him this offseason.
Santana agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians not long after the Houston Astros signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Walker’s former team, filled their void by acquiring Josh Naylor in a trade with Cleveland. The New York Yankees (Paul Goldschmidt signing) and Washington Nationals (Nathaniel Lowe trade) filled their vacancies at first base, too.
Pete Alonso is, by far, the top free agent first baseman available, but he will likely sign for well out of the Twins’ price range. Justin Turner, Anthony Rizzo and Mark Canha highlight the remaining first basemen on the free agent market, but there are other teams, like the Mariners, who are highly motivated to upgrade their situations at first base.
Miranda and Julien would represent a big defensive downgrade compared to Santana, and they both hit poorly at the end of last season. Miranda, 26, matched an MLB record when he recorded a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats in July, but he slumped badly after a stint on the injured list because of a lower back strain.
Julien hit .178 over his last 202 plate appearances with one homer, nine RBI, 21 walks and 72 strikeouts.
“I have a lot of work to do, that’s my takeaway,” said the 25-year-old Julien at the end of last season. “It was hard for me this year. I struggled a lot. I never really struggled like that. Now, I’m kind of in the same position as I was two years ago where I have to prove myself.”
Alex Kirilloff, who would’ve been another candidate at first base, announced his retirement in October after a major back injury.
The Twins could target a proven first baseman through a trade, but that is complicated by a payroll that isn’t expected to grow from last year.
“We have guys that we can move over there; they’re good young players,” Baldelli said. “Something you’re going to hear me say a fair amount going into spring training is we have some young players that are going to have to step into roles, get themselves ready, be ready to produce and help us win games. It’s not just about them establishing themselves and trying to do a good job. No, we need them.”
The veteran left-handed hitting Ford will be among the candidate to succeed Carlos Santana at first.