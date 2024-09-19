Twins can’t hold lead as Guardians rally with three runs in 10th to win 5-4

The Guardians’ late rally leaves the Twins vulnerable to a tightening of the wild-card race from behind, with Detroit starting the day 1½ games behind the Twins, and costs them another chance to close in on the Kansas City Royals, 1½ games ahead of them to start the day. It also means the Guardians can eliminate the Twins from the race for the AL Central title with a victory in the series finale Thursday afternoon.