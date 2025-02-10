FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Twins announced their non-roster invitees to spring training Monday, and the group includes eight players who have been in the major leagues.
Luke Keaschall, Andrew Morris among non-roster invitees to Twins spring training
Keaschall and Morris are two of the team’s top minor league prospects
There are 16 players on minor-league deals who will join players on the 40-man roster for the major league portion of camp, which opens Thursday when pitchers and catchers report to the Lee Health Sports Complex.
Top prospects Luke Keaschall, an infielder, and pitcher Andrew Morris are among the NRIs.
Keaschall, who represented the Twins at the MLB Futures Game last season, is coming off Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old second baseman hit .303 with 15 homers, 21 doubles, 48 RBI and .420 on-base percentage in 102 games between Class AA Wichita and Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids.
Morris, a 23-year-old righthand starter, had a 2.37 ERA last season combined at three different levels as he finished the season at Class AAA St. Paul.
Former major leaguers invited are first baseman Mike Ford, who has played for six big league teams; Anthony Misiewicz, who has pitched for five; and Darren McCaughan, who has pitched for three. Others are infielder Armando Alvarez (A’s); pitchers Scott Blewett (Royals and Twins), Randy Dobnak (Twins) and Alex Speas (Rangers, Astros); and reliever Huascar Ynoa, who was traded by the Twins to Atlanta as a teenager in 2017 and ended up pitching in parts of four seasons for the Braves.
Other NRIs are pitchers Ryan Jensen and Cory Lewis; catchers Alex Isola and Pat Winkel; infielder Yunior Severino; and utility player Jeferson Morales.
Ford, who has played in 251 major league games, was released by the Reds last season after hitting .150 in 17 games and finished the season in Japan. Misiewicz has pitched in 131 games in the majors, all in relief, including 66 for Seattle in 2021.
McCaughan pitched in 10 games for Miami (five starts) and two for Cleveland last season. Alvarez hit .243 in 16 games for the A’s last season, and Speas pitched in one game for Houston in 2024.
