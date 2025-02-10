Luke Keaschall, Andrew Morris among non-roster invitees to Twins spring training

Former major leaguers invited are first baseman Mike Ford, who has played for six big league teams; Anthony Misiewicz, who has pitched for five; and Darren McCaughan, who has pitched for three. Others are infielder Armando Alvarez (A’s); pitchers Scott Blewett (Royals and Twins), Randy Dobnak (Twins) and Alex Speas (Rangers, Astros); and reliever Huascar Ynoa, who was traded by the Twins to Atlanta as a teenager in 2017 and ended up pitching in parts of four seasons for the Braves.