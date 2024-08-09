Twins

Highly rated Twins prospect Luke Keaschall set to undergo season-ending surgery

The team’s representative at the Futures Game will have Tommy John surgery.

By Bobby Nightengale

Star Tribune

August 9, 2024 at 7:22PM
Minnesota Twins prospect Luke Keaschall, left, chats with Nelson Cruz during batting practice for the 2024 MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field in July. (Bobby Nightengale/Star Tribune)

Luke Keaschall, one of the top-rated prospects in the Twins’ farm system, is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery this month.

Keaschall, who represented the Twins at the MLB Futures Game last month, entered Friday with a .303 batting average, 15 homers, 21 doubles, 48 RBI and .420 on-base percentage in 102 games between Class AA Wichita and Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids.

A second-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft, the 21-year-old primarily plays second base and center field, but he has been limited to first base since July 10. He’s continued to play through his elbow injury, but he will end his season early, so he is in a better position for a full spring training next year.

“He did have an elbow injury that was diagnosed a while back that, ultimately, we knew would eventually require a Tommy John surgery,” said Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations. “He’s played through it and could play through it for a while. We made the determination a little while back now, knowing our timing, to go ahead and proceed with that surgery now, because we knew he’d need it in the offseason.”

Keaschall, who has totaled 62 walks and 80 strikeouts in 464 plate appearances this year, has transformed into a consensus top 100 prospect. Baseball America ranks him as the No. 4 prospect in the Twins’ system and No. 54 overall.

