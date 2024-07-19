Two-game series at Target Field

Both games on 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Freddy Peralta (6-5, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (8-7, 5.11)

Sunday, 12:05 p.m. • Roku: RHP Aaron Civale (2-7, 4.94) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.53)

Milwaukee update: The NL Central-leading Brewers (55-42) are 24-14 vs. AL teams this season, including 7-4 vs. the AL Central. The Brewers and Twins split two games in Milwaukee in the first week of April. ... The Twins just saw Civale on June 18, tagging him for four runs on seven hits in 3⅔ innings when he was still with Tampa Bay. He was dealt to Milwaukee on July 3. ... The Brewers have 11 players on the injured list — nine of them pitchers — and have already used 32 pitchers this season. They have had 16 pitchers start at least one game — one shy of the franchise record set in 1969, when they were the Seattle Pilots. ... Closer Devin Williams (back), who has been sidelined since spring training because of a stress fracture, is on a rehab assignment. Williams had 36 saves and a 1.53 ERA in 61 appearances last season when he was named the NL Reliever of the Year.

Twins update: The Twins (54-42) won eight of nine series before losing two of three at San Francisco before the All-Star break. The 54 victories are their most before the All-Star break since 2019, and their 19 series victories before the break are the most for the franchise since 2001. They went 47-29 after a 7-13 start to the season.. .. The Twins are 10-10 in interleague games. They are 8-4 vs. the Brewers at home since 2020. ... OF Austin Martin (right oblique strain), on the injured list since July 6, is eligible to be activated and IF Jose Miranda (low back strain) is eligible to come off the IL on Sunday. ... 3B Royce Lewis (right adductor strain), sidelined since July 3, is close to returning.