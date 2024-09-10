A day after Twins manager Rocco Baldelli accused them of playing an “unprofessional series” in Kansas City over the weekend, his players mostly … agreed.
Twins fall to Angels 6-2 for fourth consecutive loss
The Angels, the American League’s second-worst team, scored twice before David Festa recorded an out, and two Los Angeles players hitting below .200 for the season connected on two-run homers.
“Something didn’t feel right in that series. It seemed like there was a dark cloud over us. Energy was low,” outfielder Trevor Larnach said. “And then, to that point, Rocco ripped us. I expected that and it’s probably a good thing. At the same time, you hope it wakes us up.”
Awake or not, something was still not right about the Twins at Target Field on Monday. The Angels scored twice before David Festa recorded an out, two Angels hitting below .200 for the season connected on two-run homers and the Twins scratched out only two runs of their own. The 6-2 loss is the Twins’ fourth in a row, sixth in their past seven games, and the eighth time in their past 12 games they have failed to score three runs.
The loss to the American League’s second-worst team likely came as a surprise, and surely a disappointment, to Baldelli, who said before the game that his closed-door rant to his players at Kauffman Stadium was well-received.
“A lot of what I said to them after the game ended up being, actually, pretty welcome,” Baldelli said. “As I sit here right now, I’m enthusiastic. I’m encouraged, and I think our guys are going to go out there and play some good baseball — better baseball than we played this past series.”
Well, there were no base running mistakes or defensive errors, so that’s progress. But it won’t matter much until the Twins start hitting with authority again.
Against Reid Detmers, recalled from Class AAA only last week, they had only brief moments of success. Michael Helman’s leadoff double in the third inning turned into a run two outs later, when Carlos Santana singled him home. The Twins’ lone hit of the night in six at-bats with runners in scoring position snapped their 17-inning scoreless streak, but still amounted to only their second scoring inning in their previous 36.
They struck again an inning later, when Kyle Farmer lofted a high fly just inside the left-field foul pole, his fourth home run of the year.
But Detmers, who entered the game with a 5.87 ERA, did not allow another run, becoming the sixth consecutive lefthander to start a victory against the Twins.
Minnesota’s starter, the rookie Festa, is on a different type of streak. The righthander absorbed his fourth consecutive loss, and got into trouble right from the start. Festa walked the first batter he faced, Taylor Ward, then gave up a ground-rule double to Zach Neto that bounced into the Angels’ bullpen. His next pitch, a belt-high fastball to lefthanded Nolan Schanuel, was lined to left field, scoring both runners.
A double play ended that threat, and Festa didn’t allow another hit until the third inning. But a two-out walk to Schanuel turned into a run when, on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, .165-hitting Brandon Drury launched a 459-foot blast into the upper deck in left-center, his fourth homer of the season.
Festa wound up allowing four hits in four innings, three of them for extra bases.
Ronny Henriquez relieved Festa and also gave up a pair of two-out runs on a home run by an anemic-hitting Angel. Niko Kavadas, only 5-for-47 (.106) entering the game, clanged a slider from Henriquez off the advertising sign beyond the flower beds atop the right-field wall, his third home run of the year.
The Twins, meanwhile, were hitless in the final three innings against reliever José Suarez. So no, Baldelli’s pregame hopes were not answered.
“I’m hoping that I lifted that cloud in some ways by talking to them the way that I did. When things are not going the way you want — when you’re not scoring runs, for instance — at no point can we let that overwhelm us,” the manager said. “You have to keep fighting. You just have to keep moving forward.”
There’s another game Tuesday, after all.
