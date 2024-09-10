Twins fall to Angels 6-2 for fourth consecutive loss

Awake or not, something was still not right about the Twins at Target Field on Monday. The Angels scored twice before David Festa recorded an out, two Angels hitting below .200 for the season connected on two-run homers and the Twins scratched out only two runs of their own. The 6-2 loss is the Twins’ fourth in a row, sixth in their past seven games, and the eighth time in their past 12 games they have failed to score three runs.