KANSAS CITY, MO. – It’s been difficult for the Twins to create many run-scoring opportunities throughout their miserable road trip, and they wasted their best one in the first inning Sunday.
Twins squander early chance, go silent in 2-0 loss to Royals for three-game sweep
Jose Miranda was thrown out at the plate by about 10 feet, receiving an overaggressive wave from third base coach Tommy Watkins, and the Twins stranded two runners on base when Royce Lewis struck out on a fastball.
The Twins didn’t have another runner reach third base during a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals, swept in their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Twins sit 2½ games behind the Royals for the second wild-card spot and four games ahead of Boston for the third and final playoff spot with 19 games remaining.
During the Twins’ worst stretch of the season, losing 14 of their last 20 games, their offense has deserted them. They were shut out twice in three games by the Royals. They posted a 2-5 record on their road trip and averaged 2.29 runs.
The Twins compiled five hits in Sunday’s loss. Three were singles from Christian Vázquez, the No. 9 hitter in the batting order.
“When you’re attacking the good pitches and taking pitches that are down and up out of the zone, you’re going to give yourself a chance,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think we’ve gotten a little swing happy at certain times. I think we have to rein that in.”
After Miranda hit a single with one out in the first inning, Trevor Larnach drove a double to the right-field wall that sailed over Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe. Miranda was waved to the plate, and the ball reached home plate before Miranda started his headfirst slide.
Royals starter Michael Wacha completed seven innings, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out seven.
The Twins ended Sunday with two runs in their last 33 innings. Injuries to Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler are certainly making an impact on the offense, but it’s a teamwide slump. Edouard Julien slammed his bat after he struck out in the ninth inning.
Lewis went 4-for-25 on the road trip with one extra-base hit. Willi Castro, an All-Star and sparkplug for most of the season, had one hit in 18 at-bats. Ryan Jeffers and Brooks Lee, two more lineup regulars, totaled a combined six hits in 40 at-bats.
Simeon Woods Richardson retired eight consecutive batters before the Royals loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning. After a leadoff walk and a single, Maikel Garcia unsuccessfully tried to bunt twice before reaching on an infield single.
Garrett Hampson drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly to left field, then Woods Richardson walked Tommy Pham to load the bases again. With American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. entering the batter’s box, Baldelli brought Cole Sands out of the bullpen.
Sands struck out Witt, who chased a cutter off the plate in an at-bat in which he saw all cutters, before Salvador Perez hit an RBI single on a dribbler down the third base line. Third baseman Lewis walked alongside the ball until it stopped rolling, but Perez was rewarded for hitting it off the end of his bat.
Woods Richardson allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in 4⅓ innings. It was the third straight start in which he hasn’t completed at least five innings. He threw fastballs for only 21 of his 70 pitches, but his velocity was still down despite receiving an extra day of rest between outings.
