KANSAS CITY, MO. – Bailey Ober surrendered one hit through seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals, and manager Rocco Baldelli hit Ober with an early hook.
Twins lose to Royals 4-2 as pitching decision backfires
As the Twins attempt to stop their freefall in a playoff race, it was a pitching decision that backfired into a stunning 4-2 loss at Kauffman Stadium. Jhoan Duran entered with a two-run lead in the eighth inning, and he recorded only one out.
Duran hit a batter and surrendered two singles, including an RBI hit to Kyle Isbel, who snapped out of a 0-for-15 slump. With the tying run at second base, Baldelli brought Griffin Jax out of the bullpen and the Twins’ most effective reliever was unable to rescue the club out of the jam.
The Royals tied the game when Tommy Pham hit a slow roller to the left side of the infield, and shortstop Brooks Lee tried to make a barehanded play. Lee’s throw skipped past first baseman Kyle Farmer for an error, allowing pinch-runner Dairon Blanco to score from second base.
Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a go-ahead RBI single to center, a bloop hit that included a bat flip as Witt raced up the first-base line. MJ Melendez added another run on a single up the middle before Witt was thrown out at the plate to end the disastrous eighth inning.
The Twins dropped 1½ games behind the Royals in the American League Central and wild-card standings, and their long odds of competing with Cleveland for a division title are quickly evaporating.
Ober had retired 15 consecutive batters. His pitch count was manageable at 83 pitches. His velocity began to dip after he completed the seventh inning, but he gave up virtually no hard contact.
Pitching at Kauffman Stadium had been Ober’s kryptonite for the last two seasons. The last time Ober pitched in the ballpark, he made the shortest start of his career, recording only four outs while giving up eight runs and nine hits. Last year, he allowed a season-high 11 hits and six runs across four innings in his one start in Kansas City.
Ober struggled so badly against the Royals it prompted questions about whether he was tipping his pitches. He had no answers.
That’s why he was smiling when he recorded the final out of the sixth inning, fielding a comebacker and making a bullet throw to first baseman Kyle Farmer. Ober, perhaps realizing he threw it a little harder than he needed, slapped hands with a smiling Farmer.
Robbie Grossman hit an infield single to lead off the third inning, a one-hopper that second baseman Edouard Julien knocked down but was unable to corral while moving to his right. Ober proceeded to retire the next 15 batters, completing the third inning with a foul out, a strikeout and a flyout.
It wasn’t enough to keep Ober in the game.
The Twins snapped a 17-inning scoreless streak with two runs in the third inning. Two batters after Edouard Julien dropped a double into the right-field corner, Jose Miranda lined an outside fastball to right field for a two-out RBI triple. Miranda’s opposite-field triple bounced past right fielder Tommy Pham and Miranda pounded the ground with his right hand after his head-first slide into third base.
Miranda, not known for his speed, has four triples this season. He had zero triples in 165 career games entering this season.
It was the first time the Twins scored since the third inning Thursday. Three pitches after Miranda’s triple, Matt Wallner pulled a curveball into right field for an RBI double.
The Twins had only one more runner in scoring position over the final six innings.
In the final weeks of the season, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli focused most on current improvement over long-term growth.