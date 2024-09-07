KANSAS CITY, MO. – There were two plays within an inning of each other Friday, set up in almost the exact same situations, but the different outcomes highlighted the Twins’ 5-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Twins fall to Royals 5-0 to drop half-game behind in standings
The Twins, who have scored more than four runs just once in their last nine games, were shut out for the ninth time this season.
After Kyle Isbel drew a one-out walk in the third inning, Tommy Pham lined a fastball from Twins rookie starter Zebby Matthews to the wall in left field. Isbel scored easily from first base for the game’s first run with a relay throw cut off in front of the plate.
With the Twins trailing by a run in the fourth inning, Kyle Farmer hit a two-out single. Austin Martin followed three pitches later with a line drive to left field, the ball skipping close to the same part of the wall as Pham’s RBI double. Except Farmer, running on contact, was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw from Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. by 10 feet.
The loss dropped the Twins a half-game behind the Royals in the standings, pushing the Twins into the third and final wild-card spot with 21 games remaining in their season.
In an important three-game series, which features two nationally televised games between the division rivals, the Royals made all the little plays count. After Pham opened the fifth inning with an infield single, Witt bounced a one-hop comebacker to the mound. It would’ve been a double play for virtually every other major leaguer, but the speedy Witt, who hasn’t missed a game this season, beat out the throw to first base.
Witt’s hustle gave the Royals an extra out, and it led to two runs. MJ Melendez hit a single off Matthews with two outs, and Hunter Renfroe lined a two-strike slider over a leaping Farmer at shortstop for a two-run single.
Matthews allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings while striking out four. The Twins have totaled five runs over his last four starts, giving the 24-year-old rookie a difficult task while navigating his first playoff race.
Pham’s RBI double in the third inning came one pitch after Matthews walked Isbel, his third walk in 22 big-league innings. Michael Massey added a solo homer with two outs in the fourth inning, drilling an inside fastball. Twins catcher Christian Vázquez immediately dropped his head in frustration after Massey completed his swing.
The Royals added a run in the eighth inning against Twins lefty Caleb Thielbar. After Hunter Renfroe hit a leadoff single, pinch-runner Dairon Blanco advanced to second on a wild pitch and he took third on a ground ball to Miranda at third base, sprinting as soon as Miranda released his throw. Blanco scored on a sacrifice fly.
Facing Royals lefthander Cole Ragans for the fourth time this season, the Twins tried a different approach with their lineup and inserted three lefthanded hitters. They typically stacked their lineup with righties against him, but Ragans allowed only five runs across 18 innings in those three starts.
It didn’t work.
Ragans, once again, was dominant. Posting a 3.33 ERA through 29 starts this year, he struck out seven in six innings while giving up four hits and one walk.
Miranda and Matt Wallner delivered a pair of two-out singles in the first inning, then Ragans retired nine consecutive batters. Ragans surpassed 200 strikeouts on the season with his third strikeout Friday, becoming the fifth pitcher in Royals history to punch out 200 batters in a season.
After Farmer was thrown out at the plate in the fourth inning, the Twins had only one more baserunner over the final five innings.
