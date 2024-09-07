Twins fall to Royals 5-0 to drop half-game behind in standings

In an important three-game series, which features two nationally televised games between the division rivals, the Royals made all the little plays count. After Pham opened the fifth inning with an infield single, Witt bounced a one-hop comebacker to the mound. It would’ve been a double play for virtually every other major leaguer, but the speedy Witt, who hasn’t missed a game this season, beat out the throw to first base.