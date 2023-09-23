The Twins haven't played a postseason game since the day Alex Kirilloff made his major-league debut, in the decisive loss to the Astros in the 2020 wild-card round.

On Friday, Kirilloff qualified the Twins for another playoff appearance.

The Twins' first baseman hooked an inside fastball 10 rows deep into the right-field seats in the sixth inning, snapping a 3-3 tie and helping to earn the Twins the 2023 AL Central championship with an 8-6 victory at ready-to-party Target Field.

Despite blowing an early 3-0 lead, the Twins recorded their 82nd win of the season, ensuring their first winning season since that 2020 pandemic season. But more importantly, it eliminated any possibility that the Guardians or Tigers can finish with a better record, sending Minnesota into the postseason for the 15th time in its 63-year baseball history.

The Twins are the champions of the AL Central for the ninth time, and third time in the past five seasons, and for the first time since 2010, they celebrated that fact at home. They also won four AL West division titles before the league split into three divisions in 1994, and a pre-division American League title in 1965.

They will likely open the postseason with a best-of-three matchup against the third-best wild-card team on Oct. 3, with all games at Target Field.

This championship was built, aside from the relative weakness of their fellow Central inhabitants, on the effectiveness of their starting pitching and the second-half surge of their offense — both factors in Friday's clincher. Pablo López retired 12 of the first 13 hitters he faced, and the final five in a row. In between, though, López surrendered a two-run homer to Jared Walsh, and a game-tying RBI single by Nolan Schanuel.

None of it mattered, though, not with the Angels' pitching staff unable to find the strike zone. The Twins drew a season-high 10 walks, two of them with the bases loaded, and four of which eventually scored.

Still, the game was tied when Kirilloff stepped to the plate in the sixth to face Angels reliever Davis Daniel. Kirilloff took a pair of outside pitches, one of them a strike, before ambushing Daniel's attempt to crowd him inside. The line drive easily topped the right-field wall, giving the announced crowd of 32,006 — which included 4,500 walk-up customers on a warm last-day-of-summer evening — reason to celebrate.

The Twins added four more runs in the seventh off lefthander Jhonathan Diaz, including a pair of run-scoring doubles by Kyle Farmer and Jorge Polanco, and Kirilloff's second sacrifice fly (and third RBI) of the game.

That gave the bullpen plenty of cushion, so Logan O'Hoppe's into-the-planters two-run homer to left off Caleb Thielbar didn't quiet the crowd much. When two walks and two singles off Jhoan Duran loaded the bases and put the tying run on second base, the crowd grew audibly nervous. But Duran responded by retiring Brandon Drury on a grounder to short, and the postseason-here-we-come shindig was on, full-blast.

While the game was most important for postseason implications, there were some regular-season numbers of note, too.

López, for instance, moved up in the record books by fooling Neto with a 3-2 sinker in the fourth inning, López's fourth strikeout of the night and 225th on the season. That's one more than Bert Blyleven struck out in 1971, and gave López the 10th-most in a single season in Twins history. There isn't enough time left for López to match Johan Santana's 265-strikeout 2004 season, the most ever by a Twin, but he could move into the top five with another strong start next week against Oakland.

Later that same inning after López's milestone, Michael A. Taylor took a called third strike from Daniel, the Twins' 1,582nd whiff of the year. That's fourth-most in MLB history, and leaves the Twins well within reach of passing the all-time record, the 2021 Cubs' 1,596 strikeouts, sometime this weekend.