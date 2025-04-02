CHICAGO – The Twins and White Sox will finish a three-game series today at Rate Field, but it will be later than usual.
The game was originally set for 1:10 p.m., but the White Sox issued a statement this morning: “Due to weather in the area, the start of today’s game will likely be delayed. Our intent is to play today’s game once weather allows. We’ll provide an update closer to the initial start time.”
Pablo López, who took the Opening Day loss for the Twins in St. Louis, will pitch against White Sox righthander Sean Burke, who won Chicago’s opener against the Angels.
The Twins beat the White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season after four losses. They put together a five-run sixth, then got a three-run bomb from Harrison Bader in the ninth to seal the win.
TWINS LINEUP
Matt Wallner, RF
Carlos Correa, SS
Byron Buxton, CF