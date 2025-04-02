Twins

Twins-White Sox game will be delayed because of rain in Chicago

The finale of a three-game set at Rate Field was set to start at 1:10 p.m.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 5:09PM
Trevor Larnach singles during the Twins' victory over the White Sox on Tuesday in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – The Twins and White Sox will finish a three-game series today at Rate Field, but it will be later than usual.

The game was originally set for 1:10 p.m., but the White Sox issued a statement this morning: “Due to weather in the area, the start of today’s game will likely be delayed. Our intent is to play today’s game once weather allows. We’ll provide an update closer to the initial start time.”

Pablo López, who took the Opening Day loss for the Twins in St. Louis, will pitch against White Sox righthander Sean Burke, who won Chicago’s opener against the Angels.

The Twins beat the White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season after four losses. They put together a five-run sixth, then got a three-run bomb from Harrison Bader in the ninth to seal the win.

TWINS LINEUP

Matt Wallner, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Trevor Larnach, DH

Ty France, 1B

Willi Castro, 3B

Edouard Julien, 2B

Harrison Bader, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Nick Maton, 1B

Luis Robert Jr., DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Miguel Vargas, 3B

Matt Thaiss, C

Brooks Baldwin, 2B

Travis Jankowski, CF

Michael A. Taylor, RF

Jacob Amaya, SS

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

Twins

