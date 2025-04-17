RandBall: My long history of investing in bad baseball teams

In-between meetings and other obligations on Wednesday, I managed to stay true to an opportunity I had spotted on the calendar.
I needed to get over to Target Field to see and feel this year’s version of the Twins with my own eyes. There’s a difference between watching bad baseball on TV or reading about a record-low attendance number and checking the vibe in person.
The stay was abbreviated, only for innings two through five, but it was enough to spark both immediate and broader observations.
Immediate observation: The vibe was better than I thought it would be. The crowd was announced at just a shade under 20,000, about twice as many as the record-setting one announced from a chilly and drizzly loss on Monday.
Fans were into the game, and the brand of baseball was equal to their modest but noted enthusiasm. The Twins had taken a 2-0 lead by the time I left — spending each of my four innings from different vantage points around Target Field, as I like to do when I pop in solo for a partial game — with good defense, good pitching and timely hitting.
Broader observation, which I discussed on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast: I feel unusually invested in this year’s Twins, and upon reflection that has been a theme in my baseball watching over the years.
To a certain degree I am invested in any and every Minnesota sports team because of my job.
But I have watched a lot of Twins baseball already this season, far above and beyond what is necessary to stay connected and speak/write about them. After I left Wednesday’s game and saw they had coughed up a late lead, I watched or listened to the rest of the game.