The Twins, who intend to reduce their payroll for the 2024 season, received some financial clarity Thursday.

Ahead of Major League Baseball's filing deadline to set up an arbitration hearing, the Twins settled one-year contracts with six of their seven arbitration-eligible players, according to a source with knowledge of the deals: infielder Kyle Farmer ($6.05 million), utilityman Willi Castro ($3.3 million), reliever Caleb Thielbar ($3.225 million), catcher Ryan Jeffers ($2.425 million), first baseman Alex Kirilloff ($1.35 million) and reliever Jorge Alcala ($790,000).

Utilityman Nick Gordon was the lone Twins player who didn't reach an agreement on terms, and he could head to an arbitration hearing. He requested a $1.25 million salary and the Twins countered at $900,000. If it's not resolved before a hearing — they are held between Jan. 29-Feb. 16 in Arizona — a three-person panel will pick a side.

It's rare for the Twins to advance to an arbitration hearing with one of their players. Since 2006, there have been only two players who went that far — José Berríos in 2020 and Kyle Gibson in 2018. The Twins won both hearings. They didn't come to an agreement with Luis Arraez last year before trading him to the Miami Marlins.

All seven arbitration-eligible players were tendered contracts in November, so Thursday's deadline was solely settling financial terms.

The Twins have $106 million committed to 14 players on their roster, which includes their deals with the arbitration-eligible players, players on guaranteed long-term contracts and their lone free-agent signee, reliever Josh Staumont.

Farmer, who made $5.585 million last year, had a mutual option tacked onto his contract. His salary is structured as $6.05 million for the 2024 season with a $6.25 million mutual option for 2025. He will receive a $250,000 buyout if the Twins decline their part of the mutual option and no buyout if he declines it.

Among the arbitration-eligible players, Farmer and Thielbar are eligible to become free agents following the upcoming season. Thielbar, the top lefthanded reliever in the Twins' bullpen, will receive a raise from his $2.4 million salary last year.

Castro was one of the biggest surprises for the Twins last year, signing a minor league deal that was worth $1.8 million. He led the Twins with 33 stolen bases, batting .257 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 124 games.

Jeffers and Kirilloff were eligible for arbitration for the first time in their careers. Kirilloff can receive an extra $25,000 through incentives, earning $12,500 if he reaches 100 plate appearances and another $12,500 for 150 plate appearances.

Alcala will receive the same salary he had last year after pitching only 17⅓ innings with a 6.23 ERA, but he agreed to a $1.5 million club option for the 2025 season with a $55,000 buyout.