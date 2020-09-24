The American League postseason race has taken quite a turn in the last few days.

Consider that the Twins were three games behind the first-place White Sox going into last weekend, and the overriding question for many fans was whether anything could be done to keep a Minnesota-Yankees series from happening during next week's best-of-three opening round.

Today, though, the Twins have a half-game lead over the White Sox in the American League Central.

That's happened because of the Twins winning four in a row while the White Sox have dropped four of their last five, including a pair of losses on Tuesday and Wednesday when Cleveland slugged walk-off home runs to beat them.

The Twins end the regular season with three games against the Cincinnati Reds, who are still trying to lock down a playoff berth, at Target Field while the White Sox finish with three against the Cubs, who are already in the field

For today, though, Twins' fans eyes should be on the final game of the White Sox series in Cleveland.

Here's why: If Cleveland wins again, sweeping the series, the Twins would have total control over whether they finish first in the AL Central, which comes with better seeding for the opening round that's scheduled to start Tuesday.

The game is on MLB Network at 5 p.m., and you'll also be able to follow the play-by-play updates on our Gameview.

Currently, the website Fangraphs gives the Twins a 51.5% chance of winning the division. It's 100% fair to read that as a toss-up.

If the season ended today, the Twins would have the No. 3 seed and play host to the No. 6 Houston Astros at Target Field. (The first round is set for home sites, with the following round scheduled for bubble locations in southern California and Texas. The White Sox would play the Yankees in Chicago.)

The complete MLB playoff schedule is here.

If the Twins and White Sox finish tied, Chicago would win the AL Central because of a better record in head-to-head play.

If, somehow, the Twins, White Sox and Cleveland finish in a three-way tie, the Twins would win the title because of a better record in games involving all three teams.

Here's the complete guide to playoff tie-breakers.

Back to those Yankees: Cleveland's recent play, combined with New York dropping two of three games vs. Toronto, has put those teams in a tie at 32-24 with four games left.

Keep in mind that the top six playoff seeds go to the first and second place teams in each division, while the top two third-place finishers will get Wild Card berths -- and the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

So if the Twins win the division title, they would almost certainly avoid the Yankees. If the Twins finish second, they almost certainly play them.

Toronto isn't likely to knock the Yankees out of second place in the AL East because the Jays trail them by three games with four games to play. After playing Toronto today, the Yankees finish the season with three games against Miami, which is battling for a National League playoff spot.

The Blue Jays end the season against Baltimore, which has no playoff shot. Fangraphs gives the Yankees a 98.2% chance of finishing second in the AL East.

While the American League playoff teams, if not the seedings, are currently almost a lock, the National League is more unsettled.

A few more ifs:

If the Twins overtake Oakland for the No. 2, their playoff opponent is almost certain to be the White Sox or Cleveland.

If the Twins somehow overtake Tampa Bay, currently the top seed in the American League and two games ahead of Minnesota with three to play, their likely opponent would be the Blue Jays.

If you haven't checked on the Twins chances of winning the World Series relative to other American League teams, that's also in the Fangraphs chart.